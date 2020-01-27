January 27: Several Light Rain Chances Ahead

WEATHER

This weekend’s weather ended up being “January nice” overall — but our next chance of rain is on the way later today. We’ll just see increasing and thickening clouds overhead for most of the day, before the chance of rain arrives just after sunset.

Despite the clouds, temperatures will still reach the low to mid 50s, exactly normal for late January.

The HRRR model’s radar simulation from noon through midnight shows the quick round of hit-or-miss showers. Most locations won’t even pick up a tenth of an inch of total rainfall, a far cry from what we saw Friday night!

Skies will clear after midnight, allowing temperatures to drop to the low to mid 30s by early Tuesday morning.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day on Tuesday, with just a few fair-weather clouds floating in during the afternoon. Temperatures will once again top out almost exactly around our late-January average.

Another storm system on Wednesday will mostly miss us to the south. Slightly below-average high temperatures will prevail through the end of the work week, but nowhere near as cold as we were early last week.

Another chance of rain will work its way up the coast Friday night and Saturday — there are still a LOT of questions about this system. The European forecast model shows a decent chance of light showers on Saturday…

…while the UKMET model (another generally-reliable computer) shows the rain moving through already on Friday.

Things should come into better focus over the next few days. Once the rain moves out, a modest warming trend will push temperatures up to around 60° by Monday and Tuesday. Yet another storm system brings us yet another chance of light rain showers by the middle of next week.

LINKS