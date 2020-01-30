January 30: Rain Returns Tomorrow

WEATHER
Last night’s clouds started to show some cracks even before the sun came up, and the emerging sunshine will be able to stick around the rest of the day. Highs will top out in the upper 40s and low 50s, pretty close to average for late January.
We’ll see clear skies for most of the night, which will allow temperatures to tumble on down to around freezing by early Friday morning.
Back to the upper 40s and low 50s for highs on Friday, despite increasing clouds overhead.
The first half of Friday stays dry, then a few showers will move in by late afternoon. The most-widespread and heaviest rain falls Friday evening and overnight — it won’t be enough to cause any flooding, but the roads could be tricky for the Friday evening commute. The North American Model’s radar simulation from 1:00pm Friday through 7:00am Saturday shows the rain moving out before sunrise Saturday morning.
While the Saturday forecast is trending in a drier direction, I can’t completely rule out the potential for the atmosphere to squeeze out a couple of lingering showers. Sunday and Monday still look dry, with temperatures reaching well into the 60s on Monday!
The warm spell will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, but the old “warmer weather equals wetter weather” relationship will rear its head again. A prolonged stretch of decent rain chances arrives Wednesday and sticks around through at least Friday.
It’s WAY too soon to have any confidence in the details of those rain chances at this point, so we’ll just keep an eye on it and keep you updated and things come into focus.
LINKS
- The Storm Prediction Center will soon begin issuing more detailed forecasts that outline the risk for tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail one day in advance, giving us a better idea of the threat posed by tomorrow’s thunderstorms.
- Australia’s capital city faces its worst bush fire threat in 17 years, as extreme heat plots a return during the next few days.
- Driven by Earth’s orbit, climate changes in Africa may have aided pre-historic human migration.
- Newly released satellite data reveals the worldwide patterns of record warmth in 2019.
- When it comes to flu, it’s not the cold, it’s the humidity! Dry air helps promote the spread of influenza in several ways.
- One of the breakout buzz-phrases of the coronavirus outbreak is “R0” — how many people one person with the virus tends to infect. Although the metric is simple to conceptualize, it’s hard to calculate and tricky to interpret.
- Earth’s atmosphere 2.7 billion years ago may have been more than two-thirds carbon dioxide.
- In Atlanta and other cities, collectors refuse to pick up trash if residents have sorted it wrong. Here’s a look at why that’s the future of recycling.
- NASA says it has selected a private company to deliver up to three new rooms to the International Space Station (ISS), a major development as the space station enters its third decade in orbit.
- The first images from a new solar observatory in Hawaii show the Sun’s churning plasma in unprecedented detail.
- Next week, the European Space Agency will launch a spacecraft that will join NASA’s Parker Solar Probe in examining our local star.
- What math and physics can do: A little over two years ago, a bright fireball blazed across the skies of Japan. Catching it on cameras, astronomers could trace its path back into space…right back to its parent asteroid.
- On 1 January, California became the first U.S. state to screen for “adverse childhood experiences.” The project is not just a public health initiative, but a vast experiment.
- While the size of the Boeing 777x’s fuselage is what allows it to carry so many people, it’s the design of the wings that really sets it apart.
- Brexit is still a mess: Negotiators have less than a year to agree on how the United Kingdom will participate in European Union research programs.