January 30: Rain Returns Tomorrow

WEATHER

Last night’s clouds started to show some cracks even before the sun came up, and the emerging sunshine will be able to stick around the rest of the day. Highs will top out in the upper 40s and low 50s, pretty close to average for late January.

We’ll see clear skies for most of the night, which will allow temperatures to tumble on down to around freezing by early Friday morning.

Back to the upper 40s and low 50s for highs on Friday, despite increasing clouds overhead.

The first half of Friday stays dry, then a few showers will move in by late afternoon. The most-widespread and heaviest rain falls Friday evening and overnight — it won’t be enough to cause any flooding, but the roads could be tricky for the Friday evening commute. The North American Model’s radar simulation from 1:00pm Friday through 7:00am Saturday shows the rain moving out before sunrise Saturday morning.

While the Saturday forecast is trending in a drier direction, I can’t completely rule out the potential for the atmosphere to squeeze out a couple of lingering showers. Sunday and Monday still look dry, with temperatures reaching well into the 60s on Monday!

The warm spell will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, but the old “warmer weather equals wetter weather” relationship will rear its head again. A prolonged stretch of decent rain chances arrives Wednesday and sticks around through at least Friday.

It’s WAY too soon to have any confidence in the details of those rain chances at this point, so we’ll just keep an eye on it and keep you updated and things come into focus.

