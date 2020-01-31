January 31: Rain Moves In Today

WEATHER

Rain will move into central North Carolina this afternoon, but at least we get to enjoy a dry morning. Temperatures will warm to around 50° before the rain moves in, even with increasing clouds overhead.

The best chance of rain arrives right around sunset this evening…which is right at the peak of the evening commute.

The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 8:00am today through 8:00am Saturday shows the heaviest rain falling through about midnight, with the showers moving out before sunrise.

Total rainfall amounts will be on the order of 0.5″-0.75″ — not enough to cause significant flooding.

We’ll still see more clouds than sunshine on Saturday, but just a slight chance of a lingering shower or two. Temperatures will reach a little farther into the 50s for highs.

Sunday looks like a very nice day, with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. We warm all the way up to 70° on Monday, and we’ll still reach well into the 60s on Tuesday.

The 60s stick around Wednesday and Thursday, despite the next round of rain. Right now Thursday looks like the wettest day of the week — we’ll keep you updated on that as the next system gets a little closer.

