January 6: Pleasant Today, Less Pleasant Tuesday

WEATHER

The first full week of 2020 is off to a good start! We had near-normal temperatures early this morning, but full sunshine and a light southwesterly breeze will push temperatures to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon, about 5° above-average.

We’ll see increasing clouds tonight, but the cloud cover won’t arrive in time to keep the mild air in place. Temperatures will start off in the 30s area-wide early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a gray, cool and damp day overall. Highs will only reach the 40s in the Triangle and Piedmont — areas south and east of the Triangle have a better chance of hitting the 50s.

A good chance of showers will quickly move through central North Carolina on Tuesday, after temperature warm up enough to prevent any wintry precipitation. The North American Model’s radar simulation from 7:00am through 7:00pm shows the showers moving in around midday, and moving out already before the sun goes down Tuesday evening.

Dry weather and near-normal temperatures will prevail Wednesday and Thursday, before a much warmer air mass arrives on Friday.

The warm air sticks around through at least the middle of next week…but warmer weather and wetter weather go hand-in-hand this time of year. The best chance of rain this weekend looks like it will arrive late Saturday and Saturday night, clearing out by midday Sunday. That’s a long way down the line in the forecast at this point — we’ll keep you updated throughout the week so you can adjust your weekend plans accordingly.

