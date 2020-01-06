January 6: Pleasant Today, Less Pleasant Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEATHER

The first full week of 2020 is off to a good start! We had near-normal temperatures early this morning, but full sunshine and a light southwesterly breeze will push temperatures to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon, about 5° above-average.

We’ll see increasing clouds tonight, but the cloud cover won’t arrive in time to keep the mild air in place. Temperatures will start off in the 30s area-wide early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a gray, cool and damp day overall. Highs will only reach the 40s in the Triangle and Piedmont — areas south and east of the Triangle have a better chance of hitting the 50s.

A good chance of showers will quickly move through central North Carolina on Tuesday, after temperature warm up enough to prevent any wintry precipitation. The North American Model’s radar simulation from 7:00am through 7:00pm shows the showers moving in around midday, and moving out already before the sun goes down Tuesday evening.

Dry weather and near-normal temperatures will prevail Wednesday and Thursday, before a much warmer air mass arrives on Friday.

The warm air sticks around through at least the middle of next week…but warmer weather and wetter weather go hand-in-hand this time of year. The best chance of rain this weekend looks like it will arrive late Saturday and Saturday night, clearing out by midday Sunday. That’s a long way down the line in the forecast at this point — we’ll keep you updated throughout the week so you can adjust your weekend plans accordingly.

LINKS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss