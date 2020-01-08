January 8: Warm And Wet Pattern Ahead

WEATHER
A big warm-up will kick in over the weekend, but between now and then we’ve got a couple of cool days in store. We’ll see abundant sunshine today, with temperatures reaching the mid 50s.
That’s not bad at all for early January! However, strong westerly winds will kick in by midday, making it feel a few degrees cooler.
Those winds will calm down this evening, allowing cold temperatures to settle in by early Thursday morning.
The Triangle hasn’t recorded a below-average high temperature since December 23, over two weeks ago!
Tomorrow is the one time in the next ten days that we could snap that streak. Most of Thursday will be sunny again, before a few fair-weather clouds drift in during the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s and low 50s.
Friday will be substantially warmer, despite mostly cloudy skies. The warmup really kicks in on Saturday, before the first wave of heavier rain makes its way in from the west Saturday night.
The European forecast model’s simulation from 7:00am Saturday through 7:00pm Sunday shows a few off-and-on showers during the day Saturday, then the heaviest rain by late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. We’ll hopefully be able to salvage a dry break by Sunday afternoon.
That’s just the first wave of rainfall that will douse central North Carolina — the latest data indicates additional rounds of rain Monday, Tuesday, and again on Wednesday. The 7-day rainfall outlook from the Weather Prediction Center (a branch of NOAA) shows 1″-3″ of rain across central North Carolina through Tuesday night.
The little atmospheric ripples that will spark those additional waves of rain are really hard to pin down this far in advance. We’ll (hopefully) be able to pin down the specific timing of each round of rain as we get closer to next week.
LINKS
- Pollutants from the Australia bush fires are going to circumnavigate the globe after entering the stratosphere.
- A marine laboratory 85 miles southwest of New Orleans was designed to be a fortress against extreme weather, but it might be defeated by climate change.
- Weather radar reveals that spring migration is happening sooner on a continental scale than it was 20 years ago.
- A breakthrough in lithium-sulfur battery technology could cure electric vehicle range anxiety and reduce prices.
- Climate models are getting better and better, and they all agree on the “most-likely” scenarios…but why is there still so much uncertainty surrounding the worst-case simulations?
- For you amateur astronomers: A skywatcher’s guide for the rest of January 2020.
- Scientists knew an ancient meteorite impact had flung debris all over the world, but where it struck has remained a mystery…until now.
- NASA’s planet hunter TESS has found its first Earth-size world in the “habitable zone” around a nearby star.
- TESS has also found its first planet with two suns, located 1300 light-years away in the constellation Pictor.
- NASA’s next flagship space telescope is still on track for a launch in March 2021 despite long-standing scheduling concerns.
- A newly discovered example of a “fast radio burst” from deep space has been traced to its place of origin — a nearby spiral galaxy — but it’s only made things more confusing for astronomers.
- Mysterious “wave” of star-forming gas may be the largest structure in our Milky Way galaxy.
- A trio of “bubble-blowing” galaxies may offer clues about one of the greatest cosmic makeovers in the history of the universe.
- For the second time, a collision between two neutron stars in another galaxy has rattled a gravitational-wave detector on Earth. But this duo is being much more coy than the first.
- Astronomers have seen evidence of supermassive black holes with a billion times the Sun’s mass when the Universe was very young. How did they get so big so quickly?