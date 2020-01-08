January 8: Warm And Wet Pattern Ahead

WEATHER

A big warm-up will kick in over the weekend, but between now and then we’ve got a couple of cool days in store. We’ll see abundant sunshine today, with temperatures reaching the mid 50s.

That’s not bad at all for early January! However, strong westerly winds will kick in by midday, making it feel a few degrees cooler.

Those winds will calm down this evening, allowing cold temperatures to settle in by early Thursday morning.

The Triangle hasn’t recorded a below-average high temperature since December 23, over two weeks ago!

Tomorrow is the one time in the next ten days that we could snap that streak. Most of Thursday will be sunny again, before a few fair-weather clouds drift in during the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s and low 50s.

Friday will be substantially warmer, despite mostly cloudy skies. The warmup really kicks in on Saturday, before the first wave of heavier rain makes its way in from the west Saturday night.

The European forecast model’s simulation from 7:00am Saturday through 7:00pm Sunday shows a few off-and-on showers during the day Saturday, then the heaviest rain by late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. We’ll hopefully be able to salvage a dry break by Sunday afternoon.

That’s just the first wave of rainfall that will douse central North Carolina — the latest data indicates additional rounds of rain Monday, Tuesday, and again on Wednesday. The 7-day rainfall outlook from the Weather Prediction Center (a branch of NOAA) shows 1″-3″ of rain across central North Carolina through Tuesday night.

The little atmospheric ripples that will spark those additional waves of rain are really hard to pin down this far in advance. We’ll (hopefully) be able to pin down the specific timing of each round of rain as we get closer to next week.

