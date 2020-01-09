January 9: One More Day Of Cool And Dry Weather

WEATHER

The warm-and-wet weather pattern we’ve been talking about all week is about to kick in…but we get one more day of cool sunshine today. Highs will end up in the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon.

51° is exactly one degree above-average, and it would be our 17th straight day of above-normal high temperatures in the Triangle. It’s a streak that’s not likely to end anytime soon.

Temperatures tonight will dip into the 30s in the wee hours of Friday morning.

With thickening clouds overhead, we’ll warm up a few degrees even before the sun comes up. Despite the mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will reach up into the low 60s on Friday — but there will be a big temperature contrast throughout the day. Areas south and east of the Triangle will reach much farther into the 60s, possibly even approaching 70°.

We won’t see much of a rain chance Friday or during the day on Saturday — and check out these high temperatures in the weekend forecast!

However, we rarely get warm weather without wet weather this time of year. The first of several waves of widespread rain will head our way Saturday night into early Sunday. The European forecast model’s simulation from 6:00pm through noon Sunday shows a band of hefty storms decaying as it moves into central North Carolina — still enough to give most of us some measurable rain.

Technically, much of central North Carolina is included in a “Marginal Risk” (level 1 of 5) of severe weather Saturday night…I’m not buying it. We’ll keep an eye on the whole situation, just in case.

We’re quite certain that next week will be warm and wet overall…but the subsequent waves of rain will be very challenging to forecast in terms of timing. It won’t rain everywhere all of the time, and the breaks will allow the ground to absorb the rain, so we shouldn’t face any significant flooding threat. Most of central North Carolina is likely to pick up over two inches of rain over the next seven days.

Temperatures will remain well above-average until the rain chances wind down, which might not be until late next week.

