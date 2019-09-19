Jerry to become a hurricane

Tropical Storm Jerry continues to strengthen in the tropical Atlantic Ocean. As of 5:00am, it’s just below hurricane strength with 70 mph sustained winds. The storm is still over 500 miles to the east of the Leeward Islands (the chain that marks the entrance to the Caribbean).

The National Hurricane Center anticipates that Jerry will become a hurricane later today. It’s unlikely to directly impact land for the next few days as it tracks to the west-northwest, just north of the islands of the Caribbean.

The extended NHC outlook shows Jerry turning to the north before it reaches the Bahamas. The long-range forecast data mostly agrees with that assessment, keeping Jerry away from the East Coast of the U.S.

That’s a long way off in forecasting terms, so we’ll continue to watch the latest trends in the forecast data. At this point it doesn’t look like the storm will have any direct impact on central North Carolina’s weather.

Hurricane Humberto is still a major Category 3 storm with 125 mph maximum sustained winds as of 5:00am, but the storm will weaken significantly over the next 24 hours.

While the center of circulation — and the most intense part of the hurricane — just missed Bermuda to the north, Humberto still brought gusty winds and heavy rain to that island nation. Bermuda will also have to watch Jerry as it turns north next week.

Along the Gulf of Mexico coast, Tropical Depression Imelda is bringing heavy rainfall, flooding and tornadoes to southeast Texas. It will track slowly inland and dissipate the rest of the week, causing still more flooding.

There are also two other disturbances worth watching in the Caribbean and Atlantic Ocean. One disorganized area of clouds and showers in the Caribbean only has a 10% chance of developing in the next 5 days. The system even farther east of Tropical Storm Jerry has a 30% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

The CBS 17 Storm Team will have you covered through the rest of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.