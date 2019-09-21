Jerry Weakens Slightly, With Our Eyes on a Couple Other Waves

Hurricane Jerry was downgraded to a tropical storm at the 2 a.m. Saturday intermediate update. The 5 a.m. full advisory maintained a weakened Jerry with maximum winds of 65 mph, moving northwest at 15 mph.

Jerry is expected remain as a tropical storm for the next couple of days. The National Hurricane Center notes that it is redeveloping its center in new thunderstorm activity and remains in an environment that will keep Jerry struggling to maintain long-lived development.

Jerry will make a very close call to Bermuda late Tuesday into Wednesday before turning harmlessly out to sea.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, we are watching three other tropical waves. The lead wave in the Caribbean is unlikely to develop. The second one near the Lesser Antilles has a 50/50 shot of developing over the next five days. The final wave still over Africa has the best chance of developing as it emerges near the Cabo Verde Islands, with the NHC giving it a 90 percent change of developing over the next five days. None of them look to pose a threat to the US at this point, but we will continue to monitor.