July 1: Extreme Heat, Then A Stormy Weather Pattern

Hardly a surprise that start of July will bring us some hot temperatures, but at least the humidity will be lower by this afternoon. Temperatures will be “normally hot,” topping out from the upper 80s to the mid 90s from north to south: Dew points will drop to the low 60s this afternoon — still noticeable on the Muggy Meter, but not bad for early July:

Temperatures tonight will drop to the upper 60s and low 70s:

The humidity returns already tomorrow, along with even hotter temperatures. Highs will reach the mid 90s Tuesday afternoon: Heat indices will climb to the upper 90s to around 100°:

Once the humidity returns tomorrow, it really won’t go anywhere for the rest of the week:

As the humidity makes itself at home, our storm chances will steadily increase — which means scattered storms will be with us on Thursday for the 4th of July holiday: That 50-50 chance doesn’t represent a washout, but I’d be flexible with any backyard plans. While a few showers will linger past sunset, most of the storms should quiet down in time for fireworks displays in the evening: We’ll keep you updated on the holiday forecast as the 4th gets closer!

For the rest of the long holiday weekend, it’s more of the same — hazy, hot and humid, with a decent chance of afternoon/evening storms each day: Again, not a washout on any particular day…just be flexible with those outdoor plans, and be ready to sweat!

