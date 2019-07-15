July 15: Hot Weather All Week

WEATHER

The middle of July is statistically the beginning of the hottest few weeks of the year, and this week will definitely conform to that pattern. Temperatures today will climb well into the 90s across all of central North Carolina: The humidity won’t be dreadful in the Triangle today, but dew points will be higher along the Coastal Plain and in the Sandhills: The combination of heat and humidity will push the heat index to around 100° in the Triangle, up to around 105° to the south and east: That forecast heat index of 105° is the threshold for a Heat Advisory — counties along and east of I-95 are under the advisory from noon until 7:00pm: Don’t get your hopes up for a pop-up storm to cool things off — the HRRR model’s radar simulation from 10:00am through 8:00pm shows just a few radar freckles:

Temperatures tonight will remain in the 70s area-wide:

We’ll be just as hot tomorrow, if not a degree or two hotter: And the humidity will creep back to the north, pushing the heat index near advisory criteria in the Triangle: With the increased humidity, we’ll see a slightly better chance of a few showers or storms, especially late in the day. The North American Model’s simulation from noon through midnight shows a few clusters of storms trying to get going, but it’s still only a 30% rain chance:

The hot weather will continue through the rest of the week, and the humidity isn’t going anywhere: Our best chance of scattered storms will arrive on Thursday, as the remnants of Hurricane Barry scoot by to our north — but it won’t be close enough to even bring our rain chances to 50%: The hot and stick weather will continue into the weekend, with our typical 30% summertime storm chance each afternoon/evening.

