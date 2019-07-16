July 16: Hot. Again.

WEATHER

Temperatures reached the mid 90s in the Triangle yesterday, upper 90s in Fayetteville…and we’re in for more of the same today. In fact, we’ll even be a degree or two hotter this afternoon: Dew points will be near 70° today, creeping higher and higher on the “Muggy Meter”: The combination of heat and humidity will result in heat indices over 100° across almost all of central North Carolina: It’s likely that the heat index will reach (or surpass) 105° for a few hours along and east of I-95, prompting a Heat Advisory for those counties from noon through 7:00pm: The increased humidity will lead to a slightly better chance of a few spotty storms this afternoon into this evening. Even so, the HRRR model’s radar simulation from 10:00am through 10:00pm shows that the storms will be more “miss” than “hit”:

Temperatures tonight won’t drop very much, only to the low to mid 70s by early Wednesday morning:

Right back up to the mid to upper 90s on Wednesday, with just an isolated storm chance: The heat index will be in the same territory, which will likely prompt another Heat Advisory for a big chunk of central North Carolina.

The hot weather continues through the weekend, with our best storm chance developing Thursday, as what’s left of Hurricane Barry brushes by to our north: It looks like a more-active weather pattern will set up next week — the higher storm chances will eventually crack the heat wave, but we’ve got a sweaty 7-day stretch ahead of us before that happens!

LINKS