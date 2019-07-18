July 18: Heat Wave Continues Through The Weekend

WEATHER

Yesterday ended up being our hottest day of the year in the Triangle, reaching a high of 98°. While we won’t be QUITE that hot today, temperatures will still be well into the 90s this afternoon: And the heat index will easily reach triple digits: Another Heat Advisory is in effect from noon through 7:00pm: Like yesterday, we’ll see some scattered storms developing in the heat and humidity — the best chance will be from late afternoon through early tonight: The HRRR model’s radar simulation from noon through midnight shows the scattered and disorganized activity — but a storm or two could become severe and pose a damaging wind threat:

With lower storm chances tomorrow, temperatures will be even hotter (I think Futurecast is underestimating the temperatures outside of the Triangle and Fayetteville): And the heat index will follow the temperatures upward: ALL of central North Carolina is included in the Heat Advisory on Friday:

But wait, there’s more! Heat indices could reach 110­° over the weekend, so all of central North Carolina is under an Excessive Heat Watch: Our rain chances over the weekend will remain close to what’s “normal” for mid-July, in the 20-30% range: An unsettled pattern next week will bring us higher storm chances and cooler temperatures. Unfortunately, I don’t think it will bring us much of a break from the humidity.

