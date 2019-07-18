July 18: Heat Wave Continues Through The Weekend

WEATHER
Yesterday ended up being our hottest day of the year in the Triangle, reaching a high of 98°. While we won’t be QUITE that hot today, temperatures will still be well into the 90s this afternoon:And the heat index will easily reach triple digits:Another Heat Advisory is in effect from noon through 7:00pm:Like yesterday, we’ll see some scattered storms developing in the heat and humidity — the best chance will be from late afternoon through early tonight:The HRRR model’s radar simulation from noon through midnight shows the scattered and disorganized activity — but a storm or two could become severe and pose a damaging wind threat:
With lower storm chances tomorrow, temperatures will be even hotter (I think Futurecast is underestimating the temperatures outside of the Triangle and Fayetteville):And the heat index will follow the temperatures upward:ALL of central North Carolina is included in the Heat Advisory on Friday:
But wait, there’s more!Heat indices could reach 110° over the weekend, so all of central North Carolina is under an Excessive Heat Watch:Our rain chances over the weekend will remain close to what’s “normal” for mid-July, in the 20-30% range:An unsettled pattern next week will bring us higher storm chances and cooler temperatures. Unfortunately, I don’t think it will bring us much of a break from the humidity.
LINKS
- It’s not just hot here: over half the area of the Lower 48 states is likely to see air temperatures reach or exceed 95° during the next week.
- Could the near-triple-digit temperatures bring blackouts to New York City, DC and Chicago?
- Deluged by Barry, Arkansas is now the fifth state to set a tropical storm rainfall record in last two years.
- A cluster of cameras peering down at Earth from the International Space Station has revealed how thunderstorms trigger mysterious gamma-ray bursts.
- Four of America’s top space scientists share their stories of how watching the Moon landing inspired them.
- What science says about why you’re stressed and how to cope.
- The recently-popular FaceApp is a privacy nightmare, but so is almost everything else you do online.
- The truth about the “meat sweats,” according to science…in honor of national hot dog day yesterday.