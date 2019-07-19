July 19: Dangerously Hot This Weekend

WEATHER

It’s been hot all week, and the peak of this July heat wave will settle in over the weekend. High temperatures today will reach into the mid to upper 90s (Futurecast is likely underestimating temperatures outside of the Triangle and Fayetteville): The dew point will hover in the low 70s, squarely in “gross” territory on the Muggy Meter: That humidity will make it feel like around 105° or even a little higher: ALL of central North Carolina is included in today’s Heat Advisory — and there’s an Excessive Heat Warning off to our northeast already today: Scattered storms developed the past couple of days, but our rain chances today will be more limited. The timing will be similar, with the best chance in the late afternoon into the evening: The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 10am through 10pm shows the best chance south of the Triangle:

We’re looking at near-record high temperatures over the weekend…and in the month of July, that is SAYING something: The 99° highs in the Triangle will feel like close to 110°: That’s high enough to trigger an Excessive Heat Watch for central North Carolina both Saturday and Sunday — this is likely to be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning:

It will still be hot on Monday, before a shift in the large-scale weather pattern will send a cold front toward us Monday night. That will spark a much better chance of thunderstorms that will last into much of Tuesday…and those storms will help crack the heat wave: If (BIG IF) the cold front makes its way all the way through the region, we’ll even get a break from the humidity by Wednesday and Thursday. But cold fronts tend to get stuck this time of year, so we won’t get too carried away with any talk of “relief” just yet.

