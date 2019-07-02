July 2: Heat Index Approaches 100° Today

WEATHER
The humidity dropped to “acceptable” levels yesterday, but that never lasts long this time of year. Sure enough, the mugginess is climbing already this morning, and it will be flat-out humid for the rest of the week. As the humidity returned, we saw some low clouds develop early today, but the July sunshine is burning through quickly, and we’ll warm up to the 90s area-wide this afternoon:Dew points have returned to the upper 60s — not the worst that summertime can bring, but far from comfortable:Factoring in the humidity, the heat index will approach or exceed 100°:Not much of a rain chance yet today, either — the HRRR model’s radar simulation from 2pm through 11pm just shows a few radar freckles:
It will be steamy overnight, with temperatures only falling to the low to mid 70s:
Wednesday will still be HOT — highs will reach the mid to upper 90s again:But Wednesday will also bring us a better chance of scattered thunderstorms…just a snapshot of the HRRR model at 2pm tomorrow shows a lot more activity compared to today:
The unsettled pattern will continue for the 4th of July and right on through the holiday weekend. The European forecast model’s simulation from 8am Thursday through 2pm Friday shows numerous showers and storms:That doesn’t mean the 4th of July will be a washout, but be flexible with any outdoor plans:Thursday evening’s fireworks displays could be in jeopardy — the storms should quiet down after sunset, but it’s not like flipping a switch. A few showers or storms could linger past 10:00pm:
More scattered showers and storms will complicate your outdoor plans Friday, Saturday and Sunday…and it will be warm and very muggy in between those clusters of storms:In this type of weather pattern, there’s always some fluctuation in the day-to-day storm chances — we’ll keep you updated throughout the holiday weekend!
LINKS
- Do you know the difference between heat stroke — a medical emergency — and heat exhaustion?
- 16 too many: A little girl in Iowa became the 16th child to die in a hot car this year in the United States.
- Europe’s historic heat wave crushed more records this weekend, but is finally easing.
- A freak summer hail storm engulfed a Mexican city’s cars and streets in up to 6 feet of ice.
- There’s a total solar eclipse today…we won’t see it here, though. But the path of totality does pass over some major observatories, which is exciting for astronomers.
- Today’s total eclipse is the longest one we’ll have until 2027…plus six other facts about this year’s only eclipse.
- NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has discovered a world between the sizes of Mars and Earth orbiting a bright, cool, nearby star — it’s the tiniest planet discovered by TESS to date.
- As more countries open their borders to paleontology, a new generation of dinosaur hunters is uncovering almost one new species a week
- Scientists have captured perhaps the world’s smallest magnetic resonance image — iron and titanium atoms.
- Babies know the difference between the laughter of friends and strangers.
- Today’s story in the “nope nope nope” category…Scientists in Alabama warned the public to expect an unusually high number of enormous nests of yellow jackets. A colony can grow to be as big as a Volkswagen Beetle and can have 15,000 wasps.
- Just in time for the 4th of July: 9.5 tips to scientifically enhance your grill game.