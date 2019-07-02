July 2: Heat Index Approaches 100° Today

WEATHER

The humidity dropped to “acceptable” levels yesterday, but that never lasts long this time of year. Sure enough, the mugginess is climbing already this morning, and it will be flat-out humid for the rest of the week. As the humidity returned, we saw some low clouds develop early today, but the July sunshine is burning through quickly, and we’ll warm up to the 90s area-wide this afternoon: Dew points have returned to the upper 60s — not the worst that summertime can bring, but far from comfortable: Factoring in the humidity, the heat index will approach or exceed 100°: Not much of a rain chance yet today, either — the HRRR model’s radar simulation from 2pm through 11pm just shows a few radar freckles:

It will be steamy overnight, with temperatures only falling to the low to mid 70s:

Wednesday will still be HOT — highs will reach the mid to upper 90s again: But Wednesday will also bring us a better chance of scattered thunderstorms…just a snapshot of the HRRR model at 2pm tomorrow shows a lot more activity compared to today:

The unsettled pattern will continue for the 4th of July and right on through the holiday weekend. The European forecast model’s simulation from 8am Thursday through 2pm Friday shows numerous showers and storms: That doesn’t mean the 4th of July will be a washout, but be flexible with any outdoor plans: Thursday evening’s fireworks displays could be in jeopardy — the storms should quiet down after sunset, but it’s not like flipping a switch. A few showers or storms could linger past 10:00pm:

More scattered showers and storms will complicate your outdoor plans Friday, Saturday and Sunday…and it will be warm and very muggy in between those clusters of storms: In this type of weather pattern, there’s always some fluctuation in the day-to-day storm chances — we’ll keep you updated throughout the holiday weekend!

