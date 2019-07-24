July 23: Pleasant Weather. In July???

WEATHER
Yesterday’s storms behaved more-or-less as anticipated — widespread thunderstorms produced some heavy rain and some scattered wind damage reports:The National Weather Service office in Raleigh will send a team out to investigate one of those reports in southern Wake county, to determine if a brief tornado touched down.
The cold front that sparked all of those storms has moved offshore, and a much cooler and drier air mass has moved in behind it. This kind of air mass is far from typical for this time of year, so enjoy the break from the heat and humidity while it lasts! Temperatures today will only reach the low to mid 80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine:The humidity hasn’t completely gone away, but it has dropped to the “tolerable” category — and that’s where it will stay through most of the weekend!
Temperatures tonight will be pretty comfortable once again, dropping to the low to mid 60s by early Thursday:We’ll see fewer clouds overhead on Thursday, so the additional sunshine will boost high temperatures by a degree or two:
Rain chances remain below 10% through the beginning of the next work week. Temperatures will steadily climb, back to our 90° normal high by Sunday afternoon:The humidity will creep back in Monday and Tuesday…you knew it was going to happen eventually.
LINKS
