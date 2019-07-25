July 25: Pleasant Weather Continues

Live Now
A tranquil forecast calls for a simple weather summary. Here we go, in 100 words or less.

Like yesterday, today will be “pleasantly warm”:You’ll still notice the humidity, but it won’t be bad at all:

Unseasonably cool again tonight:

Just a degree or two warmer tomorrow:

“Pleasantly hot” this weekend, as the humidity remains tolerable:Back to the hazy, hot and humid pattern next week, with just a slight storm chance by mid-week:The next decent chance of rain won’t arrive until next Thursday at the earliest.


