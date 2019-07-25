July 25: Pleasant Weather Continues

WEATHER
A tranquil forecast calls for a simple weather summary. Here we go, in 100 words or less.
Like yesterday, today will be “pleasantly warm”:You’ll still notice the humidity, but it won’t be bad at all:
Unseasonably cool again tonight:
Just a degree or two warmer tomorrow:
“Pleasantly hot” this weekend, as the humidity remains tolerable:Back to the hazy, hot and humid pattern next week, with just a slight storm chance by mid-week:The next decent chance of rain won’t arrive until next Thursday at the earliest.
Yep.
LINKS
- A derecho double whammy socked the Upper Midwest last Friday and Saturday. The damage footprint was vast, with thousands of trees mowed down.
- In Europe, a historic heat wave is crushing all-time national temperature records with astonishing ease, It may also hasten Arctic melt as it builds north to Scandinavia.
- The Arctic is on fire like never before.
- Scientists have long thought that during past prolonged hot and cold spells, temperatures rose and fell in sync across the globe. Two new studies suggest otherwise — with one exception.
- Why is space so cold if the sun is so hot?
- Researchers have published findings about a supernova observed using the TESS observatory, including analysis of the elements left behind after a white dwarf star explodes into a supernova.
- The world’s largest nuclear fusion experiment — the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor in France — is set to launch operations in 2025.
- This one will stretch your brain a bit: How to prove Einstein’s relativity in the palm of your hand.
- Puppy science: Scientists have created a haptic vest that allows humans to train dogs remotely using vibrations to direct their behavior.
- Your brain registers singing as something distinct from speech or instrumental music.
- How much overlap is there between stand-up comedy and science communication? More than you’d think.