July 26: Un-July Weather Continues

WEATHER
After our two-week heat wave came to an end earlier this week, we’ve settled into a weather pattern more reminiscent of early September. That will continue into the weekend, before mid-summer reality returns next week. Temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 80s, still below-average for this time of year:Once again, the humidity will remain “tolerable,” which is about the best we can hope for in late July:
Temperatures tonight will drop back down into the 60s:
Just a tiny bit warmer tomorrow…still in the upper 80s for most of us, but our southern counties will likely hit 90°:
Back to 90° in the Triangle on Sunday, then it’s into the 90s next week:Humidity levels will steadily climb next week as well, so a few pop-up storms will freckle the radar by Tuesday and Wednesday. The next decent chance of rain for central North Carolina holds off until Thursday.
Enjoy the weekend!
LINKS
- Europe never understood America’s love of air conditioning — until now, with two record-setting heat waves in the last month.
- So much of the Arctic is on fire, you can see the smoke from space.
- Two of the country’s leading tornado researchers at Penn State are collecting some novel and very important data by launching weather balloons into supercell thunderstorms.
- Southern California’s earthquake a few weeks ago shifted the landscape quite literally.
- 77% of people say they want to learn how to live more sustainably.
- Researchers have re-engineered a prosthetic system to enable a man whose hand was amputated feel a wide range of sensations, helping him physically grasp a variety of delicate objects.
- How Google aims to dominate artificial intelligence.
- Remember that Equifax breach? Well, you can now submit your claim to be part of the $700M settlement.
- A research team has figured out how a mosquito picks its next meal.
- Getting into shape for an athletic endeavor doesn’t usually involve pizza and beer — unless you’re training for the “ultimate world triathlon”.