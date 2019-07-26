July 26: Un-July Weather Continues

WEATHER

After our two-week heat wave came to an end earlier this week, we’ve settled into a weather pattern more reminiscent of early September. That will continue into the weekend, before mid-summer reality returns next week. Temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 80s, still below-average for this time of year: Once again, the humidity will remain “tolerable,” which is about the best we can hope for in late July:

Temperatures tonight will drop back down into the 60s:

Just a tiny bit warmer tomorrow…still in the upper 80s for most of us, but our southern counties will likely hit 90°:

Back to 90° in the Triangle on Sunday, then it’s into the 90s next week: Humidity levels will steadily climb next week as well, so a few pop-up storms will freckle the radar by Tuesday and Wednesday. The next decent chance of rain for central North Carolina holds off until Thursday.

Enjoy the weekend!

