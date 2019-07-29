July 29: Humidity And Storm Chances Return Soon

WEATHER
After five straight days of highs in the 80s, the Triangle’s high temperature touched 90° on Sunday…and the heat will continue to build through mid-week. Highs today will reach the low 90s in most locations (for some reason, Futurecast is under-selling the heat in our northern counties):Today’s humidity will remain in the “tolerable” category, but the mugginess will gradually increase tomorrow and Wednesday. Dew points return to “gross” territory by Thursday and Friday:
Temperatures tonight will drop back to the 60s, before that mugginess creeps in:
Highs on Tuesday will be almost identical to today’s but the increasing humidity will make it feel a bit worse:
Still hot Wednesday, with enough moisture for a pop-up storm or two. A much better chance of showers and storms moves in on Thursday, and it looks like it will linger through most of the weekend. It’s a little early to be looking at hour-by-hour data this far in advance, but the European model’s big-picture simulation from Thursday morning through Monday morning shows the generally wet weather pattern:The increased rain chances will knock our high temperatures back into the 80s…but it will be really humid through early next week:
We’re also keeping an eye on a little something in the tropics…a cluster of showers and storms in the eastern Caribbean:The National Hurricane Center estimates just a slight (20%) chance that it will even become a tropical depression over the next five days. Water temperatures in the Caribbean are warm, but below the 30°C level that would really boost development:And as this system moves to the northwest, it’s going to encounter some substantial wind shear — stronger upper-level winds will tear apart the storms as they try to get organized:Once this little atmospheric ripple reaches the Bahamas, conditions will be a little more favorable for development. The European forecast ensemble (the same model run dozens of times with different variables) estimates a 15-20% chance it becomes a tropical storm by the end of the weekend:That’s a little too close for comfort, but it looks likely that the system would curve away from the Carolina coast, regardless of how strong it becomes. We’ll keep an eye on it, just in case!
LINKS
- The Tour de France is already an exceptional physical challenge. But factor in record-setting heat…yeesh.
- With all-time high temperature records shattered by several degrees, last week’s European heat wave bears the fingerprint of human-caused global warming…
- …but, taking climate change seriously means being honest about what’s still uncertain.
- Arctic sea ice is melting at an exceptional rate after Earth’s hottest June on record, threatening to reach an all-time record low and further accelerate global warming. (Because as white ice is replaced by darker water, less of the sun’s energy will be reflected back into space.)
- A bill you probably haven’t heard of, the Senate “Shelter Act,” would help fortify U.S. homes to withstand extreme weather.
- A decades-long study of a star orbiting the black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy confirms predictions made by Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity.
- The Milky Way has a long history of “cosmic cannibalism“.
- Octopuses may be from Planet Earth, but their way of processing information is totally far-out.
- A whopping 76 percent of ocean animals are bioluminescent, which means they produce their own light or host bacteria that do.
- Scientists have a new theory about the origin of Candida auris, a mysterious superfungus that has spread across more than 30 countries since 2009.
- Useful summertime nerdiness: It’s surprisingly hard to tell if someone’s drowning, so here’s a guide.