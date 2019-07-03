July 3: An “Unsettled” Holiday Weekend Forecast

WEATHER
As we head into the 4th of July weekend, the forecast is heading in a stormy direction…not unusual for this time of year, but potentially inconvenient for anyone with outdoor plans. We’ll see some spotty storms already today, but the big story will still be the heat — highs will climb to the mid to upper 90s by mid-afternoon:The humidity will make it feel like 100°-105°:A Heat Advisory is in effect for Hoke, Cumberland and Sampson counties until 6:00 this evening. The National Weather Service’s threshold for issuing such an advisory is a heat index of 105°, so we’ll be awfully close to that in the Triangle. Either way, take it easy!Today’s rain chances will still be lower than 50-50, even late this afternoon and early this evening. The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 10am through 10pm shows the best chance of scattered storms in the Sandhills and along the Coastal Plain:The Storm Prediction Center has included our Virginia border counties and parts of the Coastal Plain in a “Marginal Risk” (level 1 of 5) of severe weather today:I’m not overly concerned about it today, but it’s always possible a storm or two could briefly become severe when it’s this hot and this humid.
Speaking of the humidity…it’s not going anywhere. In fact, it gets worse after today:
Temperatures tonight will only drop to the low to mid 70s:
Highs for the 4th of July will reach the low to mid 90s by early afternoon:Notice the “splotchy” background color on that map, though — that’s some rain-cooled air spreading out from storms already popping up. It’s a good chance of storms overall, especially from late afternoon into early evening. The North American Model’s radar simulation from noon through midnight shows an active pattern:All of central North Carolina is included in the Marginal Risk tomorrow:That means we expect numerous storms, a few of which could become severe — damaging winds will the main threat. Frequent lightning and heavy rain will be a threat from every storm, regardless of whether it’s severe. In this pattern, the storms typically quiet down after sunset — we’ll still have to dodge some showers around fireworks time, but I’m cautiously optimistic at this point:
The unsettled pattern carries us right on through the rest of the 4-day weekend (if you’re lucky enough to have a 4-day weekend, that is):That doesn’t mean it will rain at your house every day, and it doesn’t mean each afternoon will turn into a washout. Just be flexible with outdoor plans and have an indoor alternative ready-to-go. And while the severe weather threat will be low overall, stay weather-aware in case a warning or two is issued. We’ll be here throughout the holiday weekend to keep you updated on a day-by-day basis!
LINKS
- A rapid analysis of the recent heat wave in France found that climate change had made it at least five times more likely.
- It’s not just this year, either: Last year, record-breaking heat was responsible for 700 deaths in Sweden and more than 250 in Denmark.
- Did you know? Hurricane Emily in 2005 is the only North Atlantic hurricane on record to reach Category 5 strength in July. Plus some other trivia about July weather, from NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information.
- Why the 6th-largest city in India is literally running out of water.
- The vanishing ice sheets of Greenland are filling the fjords with sand and more sand and even MORE sand.
- Climate change is changing soccer, affecting where and when games are played, how athletes perform, and the fan experience.
- A soggy new normal has U.S. farmers trying to adapt.
- How the Grand Canyon has changed since John Wesley Powell’s first descent 150 years ago.
- A program called Electrify Amerca is making an effort to install 500 new electric vehicle charging stations by the end of this year. It’s a start toward building the kind of charging network that will help road-trippers get out of gas-guzzling cars and into EVs.
- The space station may soon smell like fresh-baked cookies. Astronauts plan to test an oven designed to work in microgravity — and boost morale.
- Astronomer think Saturn’s icy moon Enceladus is likely the “perfect age” to harbor life in its subsurface ocean.
- Two NASA space telescopes have identified the detailed chemical “fingerprint” of a planet between the sizes of Earth and Neptune.
- NASA didn’t have much computing power to work with in 1969. Which begs the question: Could you run a moon mission from your smartphone?
- Struggling to hit your step goal? Get inspired by the record-breaking Arctic fox that walked from Norway to Canada in just 76 days. It covered as much as 155 kilometers per day!