July 30: Increasing Humidity, Increasing Rain Chances

WEATHER
An active weather pattern will set up over central North Carolina later this week, and we’re tracking a couple areas of potential development in the tropical Atlantic. But in the short term, today and tomorrow just look HOT. Highs will climb back into the lower half of the 90s this afternoon:We get one more day of tolerable humidity…but the mugginess will climb tonight and tomorrow, and it will feel pretty gross by Thursday and Friday:I can’t completely rule out the possibility of a pop-up shower or storm this afternoon, but the chance will be 10% or lower. The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 10:00am through 10:00pm shows a couple of blips, but that’s about it:
Temperatures tonight will drop to the upper 60s and low 70s — almost exactly “normal” for late July:
Wednesday’s high temperatures will be very similar to today’s, maybe a degree warmer:The increased humidity will bump up our storm chances just a little bit, but the isolated storms will still be more miss than hit. The North American Model’s simulation from noon through midnight Wednesday shows the limited activity:
Once the oppressive humidity is back in place on Thursday, it will fuel a good chance of scattered storms each day through the weekend. We’ll start off dry on Thursday, giving temperatures time to warm up to around 90° — that will help “pop the lid” on the atmosphere Thursday afternoon. Off-and-on showers and storms will quiet down Thursday night, then re-develop on Friday. The European forecast model from 8:00am Thursday through 2:00pm Friday gives us a sense of the unsettled pattern:
Off-and-on showers and storms will re-develop Saturday and Sunday. The morning hours look generally dry this weekend, but be flexible with outdoor plans in the afternoons and evenings, and have an indoor alternative in mind:The higher rain chances will drop high temperatures back to the 80s, but don’t get too excited — the humidity will remain nasty.
As we turn the calendar page from July to August, we get closer to the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season…so it’s no surprise that we’ll have to keep an eye on a couple areas of disturbed weather. A cluster of showers and storms in the eastern Caribbean won’t do much as it tracks over the Dominican Republic today and tomorrow, but it could strengthen later this week:The National Hurricane Center only estimates a 10% chance that this reaches tropical depression status by the weekend. The European forecast model’s ensemble shows a 15-20% chance of a tropical depression skirting the Atlantic coast early next week:I’m just not concerned about that one at this point. But notice the brighter colors at the bottom of that image…that brings us to the second area of disturbed weather. It’s way, way WAY out there in the Atlantic right now, barely off the west coast of Africa:It also looks unlikely to get organized over the next few days, but the NHC estimates a 20% chance that it becomes at least a tropical depression by the weekend. If it’s going to get its act together, that’s more likely to happen early next week. The European ensemble shows a good chance (70%+) that it becomes a tropical depression by Monday, and about a 1-in-3 chance that a tropical storm forms by Tuesday:Where it goes from there is anyone’s guess, but the possibilities on the “spaghettios” plot (yes, that’s what we call it) mostly curve it away from the Atlantic coast:That’s a LOOOOOOONG way off in forecasting terms, so it’s way too early for any level of excitement/worry/angst. We’ll keep a close eye on things for you…
LINKS
- Meanwhile, in the Pacific…a strengthening Tropical Storm Erick is forecast to slide south of Hawaii by the end of this week.
- So many grasshoppers are invading Las Vegas, they’re showing up on local weather radars.
- What exactly are “heat domes” and why are they so long-lasting and miserable?
- The French word for heat wave is “canicule”: a once-uncommon word whose growing usage is a stark reminder of what scientists say may be the new normal.
- You know it’s hot when people are getting second-degree burns from sidewalks.
- Each year more than 600 people are killed in the United States from heat-related illnesses, some of which are athletes suffering from heat stroke or exhaustion.
- Natural climate changes of the past have almost always been smaller and more regional than the large-scale human-caused change we are currently experiencing. But even those smaller changes provoked the collapse of civilizations.
- A new CBS News documentary looks at how the devastating floods that ravaged the Midwest this spring are forcing farmers to reckon with a “new reality”.
- We get data from all kinds of weird sources. Climate scientists are studying the records of 19th-century whalers to understand how climate change has affected some of the more remote regions of the ocean.
- Did some of Earth’s meteorites originate beyond the solar system?
- Three newly discovered exoplanets could help researchers redefine the shaky line between rocky and gaseous planets.
- NASA is funding studies of exotic propulsion technologies that might turn out to be crazy — but might also pan out.
- A cloud of nuclear radiation that spread over continental Europe in 2017 has been traced to an unacknowledged nuclear accident in southern Russia.
- Have you ever seen the steering wheel of a Formula 1 race car? It’s CRAZY complicated.
- A scientist’s 11-step guide to organizing short, effective and fruitful meetings.
- The FDA knows expiration dates are confusing, so they’re changing them.
- An account of how the fire at Notre Dame unfolded and how firefighters raced to save the structure.
- Chaser, the border collie who garnered international attention for her impressive vocabulary of more than 1,000 words, died last week at her home in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She was 15 years old.