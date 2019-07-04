July 4: Independence Day Heat And Storms

The 4th of July is bringing very typical summertime weather to central North Carolina: abundant heat and humidity, plus a pretty good chance of scattered storms later today. Let’s deal with the heat first…temperatures will climb quickly, well into the 90s before the storms develop: Factor in dew points in the low 70s, and the heat index will top 100°:

The developing storms will help to crack the heat, but they won’t do anything about the humidity…and of course, they could mess with your outdoor plans. The best chance of rain will develop by late afternoon and early evening: The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 11am through 11pm shows a lot of storms in a disorganized pattern, which makes it impossible to pin down exactly where or when they’ll occur: Just be flexible with outdoor plans and have an indoor alternative in mind. If you hear thunder, it’s time to go inside — it doesn’t have to be raining for lightning to strike, so respect the lightning threat! There’s also a chance that a storm or two will strengthen enough to pose a damaging wind threat. The Storm Prediction Center has included all of central North Carolina in a “Marginal Risk” (the SPC’s lowest category) of severe weather: That means we expect numerous storms, a couple of which could prompt a severe thunderstorm warning. We’ll be here keeping an eye on things, and we’ll pass along any warnings right away on Twitter and the CBS17 Weather App.

The storms will quiet down after sunset, but the rain chances won’t drop to zero…so we’ll have to dodge a few showers around fireworks time:

The unsettled pattern will continue all the way through the holiday weekend — it doesn’t look like a washout on any particular day, so still be flexible with outdoor activities. Temperatures will retreat slightly, but the mugginess will remain stifling into early next week:

The nerd-links are on a holiday break…back next week!