June 24: Hazy, Hot And Humid All Week
WEATHER
Temperatures over the weekend weren’t bad at all! We only hit the lower half of the 80s for highs in the Triangle…but the 90s return today, and they aren’t going anywhere for a while:The humidity will climb all day, pushing the heat index to the upper 90s, even close to 100°:Rain chances will remain very limited during the day, but we could see a few storms making a run towards us from the west this evening. The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 3:00pm today through 3:00am Tuesday shows those storms falling apart before they even make it to our neck of the woods:Despite that, the Storm Prediction Center has included areas west of I-85 in a “Marginal Risk” (level 1 of 5) of severe weather:Honestly, I’m not concerned about it. If any of the storms manage to hold together, we’ll keep an eye on them…but the odds of that look very low at this point.
Temperatures tonight will only drop to the low 70s:
The humidity will be slightly lower on Tuesday, but high temperatures will still climb to around or above 90°:
More of the same in store through the rest of the week and into the weekend! We’ve reached the time of year when there’s very little variation in the day-to-day forecast…we’ll just see a slightly better chance of some spotty storms over the weekend:
LINKS
- Summer got off to a wild start on Friday: parts of Colorado picked up nearly two FEET of snow, while a huge “derecho” wind storm rolled across 14 states Friday and Friday night.
- We always tell you to respect the lightning threat, even from non-severe storms: a North Carolina judge was one of two people seriously hurt from a lightning strike in the mountains over the weekend.
- A look at how 2019’s weather has been impacting the transportation of goods and packages.
- State parks could be 10 times more expensive to operate by 2050.
- A competition for the North Pole has heated up as Canada became the third country to claim — based on extensive scientific data — that it should have sovereignty over a large swath of the Arctic Ocean, including the pole.
- How much downtime do astronauts get on the ISS?
- The exploding star known as “the Cow” might have shed its outer layers like a snake before it died.
- How to make the perfect french fry, according to science.