June 24: Hazy, Hot And Humid All Week

WEATHER

Temperatures over the weekend weren’t bad at all! We only hit the lower half of the 80s for highs in the Triangle…but the 90s return today, and they aren’t going anywhere for a while: The humidity will climb all day, pushing the heat index to the upper 90s, even close to 100°: Rain chances will remain very limited during the day, but we could see a few storms making a run towards us from the west this evening. The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 3:00pm today through 3:00am Tuesday shows those storms falling apart before they even make it to our neck of the woods: Despite that, the Storm Prediction Center has included areas west of I-85 in a “Marginal Risk” (level 1 of 5) of severe weather: Honestly, I’m not concerned about it. If any of the storms manage to hold together, we’ll keep an eye on them…but the odds of that look very low at this point.

Temperatures tonight will only drop to the low 70s:

The humidity will be slightly lower on Tuesday, but high temperatures will still climb to around or above 90°:

More of the same in store through the rest of the week and into the weekend! We’ve reached the time of year when there’s very little variation in the day-to-day forecast…we’ll just see a slightly better chance of some spotty storms over the weekend:

