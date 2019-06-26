June 26: One More Day Of “Low-ish” Humidity

WEATHER
If you liked yesterday’s weather (or at least found it unobjectionable), you’ll be fine with today’s forecast as well. Temperatures will be close to normal for late June, reaching the upper 80s and low 90s late this afternoon:The important factor will be the humidity, which will remain acceptable today and tonight…and then it will be back. Dew points will climb away from the “tolerable” category on the Muggy Meter tomorrow, and it will be flat-out humid Friday, Saturday, and most of Sunday:
Temperatures will increase as well — we’ll start off near-average early Thursday……but we’ll climb into the low to mid 90s areawide Thursday afternoon:
Just a slight chance of a pop-up storm tomorrow, Friday and Saturday, then a weak cold front will sneak into the area on Sunday. It won’t bring any cool air into central North Carolina, but it could help spark a few spotty showers or thunderstorms:Don’t make any adjustments to your outdoor plans based on that 30% storm chance — the heat will be the bigger deal this weekend and into early next week.
The 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows a good chance that above-average temperatures will stick around all the way through the 4th of July weekend:
LINKS
- This week’s historic European heat wave peaks today through Friday: France may witness its highest temp ever recorded, around 113°, and Madrid may come close to 105°, its highest temp on record.
- A collection and ranking of responses to nearly 200 of the most common myths about climate science. Their responses also include links to the original literature if you want to do a deep-dive.
- Ocean plastic is now forming crusts on rocky shores.
- Scientists using the Hubble Space Telescope have confirmed the presence of electrically-charged molecules in space shaped like soccer balls, shedding light on the mysterious contents of the “interstellar medium”.
- An algorithm dubbed “Netflix for planets” has identified 350 stars that could be hiding planets within their orbits.
- In 1990, researchers found a bizarre whale skull, unlike that of any known species. Thirty years later, they’ve finally figured out what it is.
- A look at why plants don’t get cancer.