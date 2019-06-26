June 26: One More Day Of “Low-ish” Humidity

WEATHER

If you liked yesterday’s weather (or at least found it unobjectionable), you’ll be fine with today’s forecast as well. Temperatures will be close to normal for late June, reaching the upper 80s and low 90s late this afternoon: The important factor will be the humidity, which will remain acceptable today and tonight…and then it will be back. Dew points will climb away from the “tolerable” category on the Muggy Meter tomorrow, and it will be flat-out humid Friday, Saturday, and most of Sunday:

Temperatures will increase as well — we’ll start off near-average early Thursday… …but we’ll climb into the low to mid 90s areawide Thursday afternoon:

Just a slight chance of a pop-up storm tomorrow, Friday and Saturday, then a weak cold front will sneak into the area on Sunday. It won’t bring any cool air into central North Carolina, but it could help spark a few spotty showers or thunderstorms: Don’t make any adjustments to your outdoor plans based on that 30% storm chance — the heat will be the bigger deal this weekend and into early next week.

The 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows a good chance that above-average temperatures will stick around all the way through the 4th of July weekend:

