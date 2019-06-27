June 27: Increasing Heat, Increasing Humidity

Breaking News
Yesterday’s high temperature in the Triangle reached 89° — probably the last time we’ll stay in the upper 80s for a WHILE. Temperatures this morning started off in the upper 60s, but we’ll be up to the low to mid 90s in most locations this afternoon:Dew points will remain in the mid 60s today — not the top of the muggy meter, but substantial enough to push the heat index a couple degrees higher than the air temperature:

Temperatures tonight will only drop to around 70°:

We’ll push just little farther into the 90s on Friday:And the heat index will climb as well:

Our rain chances will remain very limited through the first half of the weekend — just a slight chance of a pop-up storm in the heat of the day:Sunday’s rain chance is a little higher, thanks to a decaying cold front dropping in from the northeast…even then, the storms will be more “miss” than “hit,” mostly in the evening and early overnight. No substantive change to the day-by-day temperatures or rain chances next week, either…

