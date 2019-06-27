June 27: Increasing Heat, Increasing Humidity

WEATHER
Yesterday’s high temperature in the Triangle reached 89° — probably the last time we’ll stay in the upper 80s for a WHILE. Temperatures this morning started off in the upper 60s, but we’ll be up to the low to mid 90s in most locations this afternoon:Dew points will remain in the mid 60s today — not the top of the muggy meter, but substantial enough to push the heat index a couple degrees higher than the air temperature:
Temperatures tonight will only drop to around 70°:
We’ll push just little farther into the 90s on Friday:And the heat index will climb as well:
Our rain chances will remain very limited through the first half of the weekend — just a slight chance of a pop-up storm in the heat of the day:Sunday’s rain chance is a little higher, thanks to a decaying cold front dropping in from the northeast…even then, the storms will be more “miss” than “hit,” mostly in the evening and early overnight. No substantive change to the day-by-day temperatures or rain chances next week, either…
LINKS
- This week’s European heat wave is melting away a lot of records: France, Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic set June records, and the worst is still to come.
- Europe’s five hottest summers since 1500 have all been in the past 20 years.
- A record-challenging Greenland climate pattern is boosting extreme weather in both North America and Europe.
- Greenland’s ice sheet hides more than 50 lakes of liquid water underneath the surface.
- A growing body of research suggests that trees help shape regional weather patterns.
- Extreme weather events are a leading cause of blackouts around the world — a countrywide blackout in Argentina is a reminder that America’s electric grids aren’t ready either to handle the increasing intensity of storms resulting from climate change.
- Scientists believe changing winds are forcing a layer of warmer, denser water up from the deep ocean and onto the continental shelf in front of West Antarctica. So they fitted an army of Antarctic seals with trackers to monitor it.
- As coal declines, electric utilities are grappling with a question that has big implications for climate change: Embrace natural gas, or shift more aggressively to renewable energy?
- A profile of some very dedicated eclipse-chasers.
- Imagine the most powerful volcano on Earth erupting every 460 days. That’s the pattern on Jupiter’s moon Io.
- Un-Earth-like ‘alien crystals’ may line the liquid methane lakes of Titan, Saturn’s largest moon.
- On the whole, people feel pretty good about the possibility of life on other worlds.
- Understanding “microsleep” — when our minds are both asleep and awake.