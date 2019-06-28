June 28: Steamy Weather This Weekend

WEATHER
This weekend’s weather in one GIF:
Hazy, hot and humid conditions will prevail today, tomorrow and Sunday, with rain chances remaining low overall. Highs this afternoon will reach the low to mid 90s:Dew points will remain in the mid 60s — not the worst humidity that summertime can bring, but enough to push the heat index into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon:A hot and humid weather pattern like this typically gives us a 20%-30% chance for a few pop-up storms…we’ll be toward the lower end of that range today. The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 10:00am through 10:00pm today shows a few radar freckles popping up during the heat of the afternoon:
Saturday’s forecast is pretty much a copy-and-paste situation…same temperatures, similar heat indices and rain chances. Sunday will still be hot, but a slightly better storm chance will develop late in the day:The European forecast model’s simulation from 11:00am through 11:00pm Sunday shows the slightly higher rain chance, but also shows it will be FAR from a washout:
The decaying cold front that will spark those few showers on Sunday will also usher in a brief break from the worst of the humidity on Monday…but the mugginess will be back in full force by Tuesday and Wednesday:
An early look at the 4th Of July forecast reveals pretty typical Independence Day weather…hazy, hot and humid, with a chance of spotty storms in the afternoon and early evening:Not a washout, but be flexible with with BBQ/picnic plans — odds are any showers or storms will fizzle out by fireworks time.
LINKS
- While Miami is far south, moderating ocean winds mean hitting the mid-90s or higher is RARE. Yet it did that the last six days, including 4 straight record highs.
- Researchers battled hordes of tourists to put a weather station in Mount Everest’s “death zone”.
- A car-sized asteroid exploded in the atmosphere south of Puerto Rico…weather satellites and radar captured the moment.
- Magma needed a week and a half to rise more than 20 km below Earth’s surface to erupt as lava from a now-dormant Icelandic volcano, scientists estimate. The finding could prompt volcanologists to revise how they predict future eruptions.
- Exciting space news! NASA’s next billion-dollar mission, called Dragonfly, will be an innovative quadcopter to explore Titan, Saturn’s largest moon.
- For the first time, astronomers have pinpointed the location of a nonrepeating fast radio burst, and the result defies expectations.
- Will chemotherapy and radiation someday be treatments of the past?
- Researchers have found a way to detect “covert consciousness” that could aid the recovery of people with severe brain injuries.