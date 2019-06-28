June 28: Steamy Weather This Weekend

This weekend’s weather in one GIF:

Hazy, hot and humid conditions will prevail today, tomorrow and Sunday, with rain chances remaining low overall. Highs this afternoon will reach the low to mid 90s:Dew points will remain in the mid 60s — not the worst humidity that summertime can bring, but enough to push the heat index into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon:A hot and humid weather pattern like this typically gives us a 20%-30% chance for a few pop-up storms…we’ll be toward the lower end of that range today. The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 10:00am through 10:00pm today shows a few radar freckles popping up during the heat of the afternoon:

Saturday’s forecast is pretty much a copy-and-paste situation…same temperatures, similar heat indices and rain chances. Sunday will still be hot, but a slightly better storm chance will develop late in the day:The European forecast model’s simulation from 11:00am through 11:00pm Sunday shows the slightly higher rain chance, but also shows it will be FAR from a washout:

The decaying cold front that will spark those few showers on Sunday will also usher in a brief break from the worst of the humidity on Monday…but the mugginess will be back in full force by Tuesday and Wednesday:

An early look at the 4th Of July forecast reveals pretty typical Independence Day weather…hazy, hot and humid, with a chance of spotty storms in the afternoon and early evening:Not a washout, but be flexible with with BBQ/picnic plans — odds are any showers or storms will fizzle out by fireworks time.

