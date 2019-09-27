Karen faltering, Lorenzo still strong in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Karen and Hurricane Lorenzo are still making their way through the tropical Atlantic, but neither is expected to impact the U.S.

Tropical Storm Karen is barely holding onto tropical storm status this morning — sustained winds are just above the 39 mph threshold as of 5:00am.

Karen will barely maintain that tropical storm status today, then it will weaken to a tropical depression tonight. Karen’s forecast track is bizarre — it continue to the east today and tonight, then it makes a U-turn and heads west Saturday and Sunday. The National Hurricane Center anticipates that Karen will basically fall apart by Monday, before it can threaten the Bahamas or the U.S. coast.

We’re also tracking Hurricane Lorenzo, in the far eastern Atlantic. Lorenzo is now a major Category 4 hurricane, with 145 sustained winds as of 5:00am.

Lorenzo is expected to remain a Category 4 hurricane over the next 24 hours, then it will very slowly weaken as it tracks farther north. Almost all of the forecast data keeps this storm over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean through early next week, without any threat to land. It looks like Lorenzo will impact the Azores island chain by Tuesday night — the NHC forecast shows it as a Category 2 storm by that point.

The CBS 17 Storm Team will keep you updated through the rest of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.