Karen Forms Near the Caribbean, Still Watching Jerry and Soon-to-Be Lorenzo

The tropical wave that was near the Windward Islands was upgraded at 5:00 a.m. Sunday to Tropical Storm Karen, the 11th named storm of the season so far. Winds are 40 mph, and it is forecast to move through the southern Lesser Antilles through the day into early Monday before it sets its sights on the Greater Antilles. It will make a close call to Puerto Rico late Tuesday.

After Puerto Rico, there are questions as to where Karen heads. Some models keep Karen meandering in the Atlantic as the ridge of high pressure that will keep us warm through the end of the week may block Karen from going anywhere. Some of models then send Karen under the ridge back towards the United States. With Karen now formed, model runs through the day should start to paint a clearer picture, hopefully, as to what happens with Karen.

Jerry is still kicking in the Atlantic as it moves away from Puerto Rico. It should move north of Bermuda and will get absorbed by a cold front later this week. It is no threat to the United States.

Coming off Africa is a new tropical wave that has a good shot at becoming a tropical depression and then Lorenzo later this week. It should also head out to sea and be no threat to land as it passes south of the Cabo Verde Islands.