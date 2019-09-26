Karen weakening, Lorenzo strengthening in the tropics

Tropical Storm Karen and Hurricane Lorenzo are still making their way through the tropical Atlantic, but neither is expected to impact the U.S.

Karen remains a disorganized tropical storm, with 40 mph sustained winds as of 5:00am.

The National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast shows the storm barely holding onto tropical storm status through Friday, then weakening to a tropical depression by late Saturday. Karen’s forecast track is bizarre — it turns to the east tonight and Friday, then makes a U-turn and heads west on Saturday.

That westward trend will continue into early next week — fortunately, so will the weakening trend. The NHC forecast for Karen maintains it as a tropical depression next week, but a lot of forecast data shows the storm dissipating entirely. That’s very good news for the Bahamas and the east coast of Florida, but we’ll keep a close eye on Karen just in case.

We’re also tracking Hurricane Lorenzo, in the far eastern Atlantic. Lorenzo is a Category 2 storm as of 5:00am, with 100 mph sustained winds.

Lorenzo is expected to become a major Category 3 hurricane over the next 24 hours. Almost all of the forecast data keeps this storm over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean through early next week, without any threat to land. It could approach the Azores island chain by the middle of next week, but it will be a weaker storm by that point.

The CBS 17 Storm Team will keep you updated through the rest of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.