Maybe you turned on the heat and grabbed a coat Wednesday morning because it felt more like a December morning instead of October!

So, when December does finally get here, what will it, and the rest of the winter bring?

While we don’t know specifics, we have some general ideas thanks to La Niña.

La Niña is the cool phase of the climate pattern El Niño Southern Oscillation, or ENSO, and it’s expected to be in place this winter. It is when we have cooler water in the tropical Pacific Ocean thanks to stronger than normal trade winds.

While we keep an eye on La Niña over the Pacific Ocean, it does impact our weather here at home.

During La Niña winters, the jet stream tends to rise to the north in the northwest, but dip to the south here in the southeast. Depending on how far south that jet stream dips, we tend to be warmer and drier than average during the winter months.

That does not mean we won’t have a few cold days or winter weather events, but the overall pattern favors warmer and drier.

We will have more winter information for you Thursday when NOAA issues their winter outlook at 11 a.m.

We will of course have that for you here on CBS17, and no matter what the rest of our fall, or this winter throws at us, we’ll keep you updated.