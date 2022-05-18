RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Atlantic Hurricane Season 2022 starts in two weeks, but something in the Pacific Ocean will not only have an impact on the hurricane season, but summer across the country.

North Carolina has talked about La Niña before: it’s the cool phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation, or ENSO, that means water in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean is cooler than average.

So how will something so far away impact weather here in North Carolina and elsewhere?

Remember, La Niña is part of a larger climate cycle that impacts weather across the globe.

The biggest impact that usually comes to mind? Tropical weather.

When a La Niña is in place, there is less wind shear over the tropical Atlantic Ocean, meaning any developing tropical waves or storms don’t have to fight wind shear that would either weaken or tear the storms apart.

Even with La Niña developing, that creates the possibility for a more active hurricane season.

The most common locations for tropical development at the start of the season is the Gulf of Mexico, with some development in the Caribbean also possible. This potentially puts North Carolina at risk as any storms potentially curve to the northeast along the coast.

But, La Niña can also influence the drought and fire conditions.

Here in North Carolina can get tropical moisture that can bring much-needed rain during the summer, but the west coast doesn’t always get that luxury.

During a La Niña summer the Jetstream, the main driver of North Carolina’s weather patterns, tends to go north keeping the west and southwest hot and dry, increasing drought and fire dangers.

As for what to expect this hurricane season? The official forecast will be released Tuesday, May 24.