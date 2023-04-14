RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The central North Carolina region will see showers and storms continue to pop up throughout the afternoon and evening on Friday.

The first areas to be put under thunderstorm warnings were Lee and Chatham counties. The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued the warning at 2:40 p.m. and said it will remain in effect through 3:30 p.m.

If you are in these counties, keep an eye out for strong winds of up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail. The severe thunderstorm was spotted eight miles northwest of Sanford, moving northeast at 20 mph, the weather service said.

Impacted areas at this time include Sanford, Pittsboro, Goldston, Gum Springs, and Jordan Lake.

