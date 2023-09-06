MIAMI, Fla. (WNCN) — Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Lee has now strengthened to a hurricane.

The hurricane is forecasted to become an “extremely dangerous, major hurricane” by early Saturday. The center of Hurricane Lee was approximately 1,130 miles east of the Caribbean’s Northern Leeward Islands.

Maximum wind speeds of Hurricane Lee have increased to near 75 mph high higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

There are no coastal warnings or watches in effect as of 5 p.m. and winds from the hurricane are extending outward up to 15 miles from its center.

As of right now there are no indicators this storm will directly impact North Carolina, however, models are in less agreement one week out. Steering flows should take Hurricane Lee away from the coast as it is expected to curve north, then northeast, but when that curve occurs is the biggest factor.

For now, don’t panic about Hurricane Lee, but it is a storm to watch. The CBS17 Storm Team will keep you updated through the week!