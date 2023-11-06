RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Another stretch of gorgeous weather is upon us in central North Carolina, with no rain in the forecast until Friday or Saturday.

While it’s perfect weather to get outside and enjoy peak fall color in the Triangle, the prolonged dry spell is having an impact on drought across the Tar Heel State.

Several hundred acres in the mountains have already burned in western NC, at least partially due to moderate and severe drought there. The mountains have seen even less rain than we have here over the past few months.

Both in Fayetteville and at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, October finished up as one of the driest months of the year, with 2.16 inches of total rain at RDU, and 1.14 inches in Fayetteville. The average for each is 3.37 inches and 3.23 inches, respectively.

The past six months have been especially dry for pretty much everybody.

Both at RDU Airport and in Fayetteville, the difference between measured rainfall and the average for May thru October is more than four inches. That, plus the fact that November is typically the driest month of the year, is spearheading the rapid expansion of drought across North Carolina.

While the next chance of rain in the forecast comes later this week, we’re going to need a more significant system (or two) to really make up for the lack of rain.