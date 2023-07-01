RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17’s weather team has declared Saturday an Alert Day.

Overnight, the Storm Prediction Center expanded the risk for severe weather across all of central North Carolina, and upgraded the western half of our area from a Level 1 to a Level 2 Risk.

Saturday afternoon will be hot across our region, but mostly dry in terms of rain and storm chances.

As we reach the late afternoon hours, a line of showers and thunderstorms should be crossing the mountains through western Virginia on its way to our region.

As of Saturday morning, it appears these storms will be in our area between 5 p.m. and midnight, with a most likely timeframe of 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Some uncertainty remains about the exact timing and how well organized the line of storms will be, but overall, the potential exists for them to reach our area with the capacity for damaging wind gusts.

The forecast models have trended toward an earlier arrival time, something CBS 17’s weather team is keeping a close watch on.

In addition to the strong winds, Saturday evening’s storms will also be capable of producing heavy rain and frequent lightning.

