RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday night’s storms brought prolific lightning across central North Carolina with one single storm at one point containing more than 300 bolts of lightning!

While fascinating to see, lightning of course can be dangerous and deadly.

From 2013-2022 North Carolina has had 11 lightning related deaths, the 4th highest out of all the states in the U.S., only behind Florida, Texas and Alabama.

On average most lightning deaths occur during the months of June and July, which is typically when people are spending more time outside during the summer months.

As a reminder, if you can hear thunder, that storm is close enough to where you are at risk of being struck by lightning, as lightning can travel more than 10 miles outside the storm.

If you are outside and hear thunder, immediately find an enclosed structure to wait out the storm, but never shelter under a tree.

You also need to wait at least 30 minutes from the last strike to resume any sort of game or outdoor activity.

CBS17 reached out to the Raleigh Fire Department to ask how often they respond to building fires due to lightning and they said it’s typically around 4-10 a year, but they also respond to electrical investigations due to lightning strikes that cause damage to buildings, even if they didn’t necessarily cause a fire

So, to protect your home, the Raleigh Fire Department has this advice:

During a thunderstorm, it can be a good idea to power down and avoid using computers, and make sure to install surge protectors!

If you still have a corded phone in your home, you should avoid talking on it during a storm, and while lightning rods or something of the sort can help protect your home in the event of a lightning strike, they don’t completely take away the risk of damage. It’s summertime and storms with lots of lightning are common, so as you enjoy the next few months just make sure you stay safe when a storm rolls in.