WATCHING WINTER LIVE — A deep plunge of arctic air will send most of the country into below freezing, if not below zero territory in the next two days. However a warm-up is in the extended forecast.

Join WGN’s Chip Brewster and News Nation meteorologist Gerard Jebaily as they review the most up-to-date data on the current winter storm. They will also discuss the science behind our nation’s weather and take a look at the long-range outlook.

Watching Winter Live will livestream within this story beginning at 11:45 a.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. CT.

Today’s topics will include:

The storm system currently making its way across the eastern half of the U.S.

Plummeting temperatures throughout most of the country

What exactly is bombogenesis, also called a bomb cyclone

Defining, discussing the polar vortex

A warm-up is on the way

The latest seasonal outlook

Have a weather question or comment? The second-half of the livestream will be devoted to answering what our viewers have to say! Send us your thoughts using this form and we’ll do our best to incorporate them into the show.