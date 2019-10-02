Lorenzo becoming post-tropical, will hit the U.K.

Hurricane Lorenzo hit the western end of the Azores island chain in the Atlantic Ocean overnight, and it’s still a Category 1 hurricane as of 5:00am, with 90 mph sustained winds.

Lorenzo is racing to the northeast, and will become “post-tropical” over the next 24 hours as it moves over colder water in the North Atlantic. It will still bring high surf and near-hurricane force winds to Ireland and the United Kingdom late this week.

The post-tropical remnants of Lorenzo will produce gusty winds and heavy rain in northern Europe this weekend.

There are two other areas of disturbed weather that we’re tracking in the tropics, but neither has a good chance of significant development over the next 5 days, and neither will track toward the U.S. coast.

The CBS 17 Storm Team will keep you updated through the rest of the 2019 hurricane season.