Lorenzo still a major hurricane, otherwise tropics quiet down

After Karen dissipated on Friday, only Hurricane Lorenzo remains in the Atlantic. The 5:00am advisory has Lorenzo as a category 3 hurricane with winds of 115 mph.

Lorenzo is morning to the north-northwest with an eventual turn to the north expected through the day today. As Lorenzo moves north, and then northeastward, it will encounter colder ocean water and start seeing some shear which will cause it to weaken as it moves towards Europe.

Lorenzo is expected to remain at hurricane strength until it becomes extratropical – or just a regular area of low pressure – by midweek next week. It will bring rain and wind to parts of Europe by the next weekend.

Outside of Lorenzo, the tropics are quiet. No additional areas are currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center for development over at least the next five days.