Lorenzo weakening, still a threat to the Azores

We’re down to just one tropical system in the Atlantic basin, but it’s been an exceptional storm. Lorenzo reached Category 5 status for several hours on Sunday, making it the strongest hurricane on record in the eastern Atlantic.

Lorenzo has steadily weakened over the last 24 hours — it’s down to a Category 2 hurricane as of 5:00am, with 105 mph sustained winds and gusts to 125 mph.

Lorenzo will slowly weaken as it tracks to the northeast today and tomorrow. It’s likely to impact the western Azores as a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday night.

After that, Lorenzo becomes “post-tropical” as it moves over colder water in the North Atlantic. It will still bring high surf and gusty winds late this week, as it heads between Ireland and Iceland.

There are no other areas of disturbed weather in the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf Of Mexico showing signs of tropical development. The CBS 17 Storm Team will keep you updated through the rest of the 2019 hurricane season.