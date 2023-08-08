RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In addition to the more than 170 wind damage reports recorded across North Carolina Monday night, we had plenty of lightning through the end of the night.

As thunderstorms develop, they have strong updrafts and downdrafts which transport ice and rain up and down through the storm. As they collide with each other, positive charges collect near the top of the storm, while negative charges collect near the bottom.

These negative charges, or electrons, move down toward the ground and pull positive charges from the ground up. Once these charges meet it creates a current and we see the bolt, which can travel more than 60,000 miles per second! Lightning can also look like it flickers because it happens a few times along the same current.

Most lightning strikes are negative, when the lightning comes from the bottom of the cloud, but occasionally you’ll get what’s called a positive strike, which is lightning that comes from the top of the storm where the positive charges are. These bolts are much stronger and much brighter than a negative strike. They can also strike 25 miles away from any rain.

Taller objects are more likely to be struck because they are closer to the bottom of the storm, but lightning can and will strike anywhere, even open fields.

Remember to stay inside during a storm and stay away from metal objects. If you can’t be inside a building or house, get inside your car with the window rolled up.

Lightning is a terrifying part of all thunderstorms and remember, all storms have lightning: they don’t have to be severe like what we experienced Monday night.