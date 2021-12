RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Severe drought conditions have now expanded to more than half of North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Climate Office.

There was a 34.41 percent jump in severe drought conditions from last week. The drought assessment includes Wednesday’s rainfall across the state.

The Triangle was moved from Abnormally Dry to Moderate Drought this week.

NCCO said the dry fall experienced in North Carolina has stretched into the winter.