Most of Central NC under marginal risk for severe weather Friday evening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A line of thunderstorms crossing central North Carolina on Friday could produce a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the viewing area under a marginal risk, level one out of five, for severe weather.

Main threats include damaging wind and large hail. The timing appears to be late Friday and after dinnertime.

Unsettled weather continues into the weekend.

There’s a better chance for a few thunderstorms on Saturday, but currently, we are not expecting severe weather.

On Sunday, there is a level one risk for severe weather along the Interstae-95 corridor and east.

A few storms could become severe during the afternoon and evening hours.

Be weather aware and watch CBS 17 for the latest weather developments.