ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service has concluded its preliminary survey on Wednesday’s strong tornado that impacted Nash and Edgecombe counties in central North Carolina. Its report will become finalized in two months.

The initial results are astonishing, and tell the story of how strong, and rare, the tornado actually was.

The NWS determined the peak winds of the tornado reached 150 miles per hour as it tracked across the region.

According to the NWS survey team, the tornado touched down near Dortches in Nash County at 12:25pm and it remained on the ground for 33 minutes before lifting in neighboring Edgecombe County.

The strength of the tornado’s peak winds ranks it as the strongest tornado to ever impact North Carolina during the month of July.

It is also the strongest tornado to touch down in central North Carolina at any point of the year since the outbreak — which took place just over 12 years ago — in April, 2011.

The tornado’s path was also very rare. The National Weather Services says the “typical tornado damage path is about one or two miles (long), with a width of around 50 yards.”

Wednesday’s destructive twister was over 16 miles and was 600 yards, or over 1/3 of a mile, in width.

The rating system, known as the Enhanced-Fujita scale, is actually based on the damage that is recorded which is analyzed to determine the maximum wind speed of the tornado.

The storm survey team with the National Weather Service found evidence that the tornado produced EF-3 damage as it moved through the Belmont Lake Golf Club at its peak.

While tornadoes of this magnitude typically cause severe damage to homes, most site-built structures can adequately protect families and pets with only a few simple precautions.

As seen in Wednesday’s tornado, the majority of homes which sustained direct hits were still structurally intact in the interior of the homes.

Explanation of the Enhanced-Fujita Scale (National Weather Service)

Individuals are almost always at the greatest danger when they are above the first level of the home, or in rooms that surround the exterior of the building with one or more windows.

That is simply why meteorologists always recommend getting to the lowest level of a home in an interior hallway, doorway or bath area.

The key is to always put as many walls between you and the outside as possible. This allows the most reinforcement, and maximizes safety during most tornadoes, even significant ones.