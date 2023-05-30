RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A disorganized area of thunderstorms in the central Gulf of Mexico is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center for potential tropical development.

Odds for development are 10% within the next two days, and 20% within the next seven days. While some continued development is possible, upper-level winds are expected to get stronger over the coming days, making unfavorable conditions for any significant, further development.

This wave is expected to move east through the Gulf toward Florida, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the Sunshine State, before it emerges into the Atlantic, off the southeast coast.

We are not expecting significant impacts from the developing wave in North Carolina, partially due to our next cold front moving through this weekend. With the current timing of the front, it should help sweep away the tropical wave, keeping it away from our coastline.

With hurricane season officially beginning Thursday, June 1st, here’s your reminder to keep an eye on what’s going on in the tropics and stay weather-aware. You can take a look at what NOAA expects from this hurricane season here https://www.cbs17.com/weather/noaa-issues-2023-hurricane-season-outlook/