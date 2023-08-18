RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season is heating up as we approach the peak of hurricane season on September 10.

As of Friday morning, four disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center with one given a 70% chance of possibly developing into a tropical depression over the weekend.

Tropical disturbance AL98 is located in the eastern Atlantic off the coast of Africa. It has the best chance out of all four to see continued development over the coming days as it moves toward the west-northwest at about 10 mph. By early next week, upper-level winds over the system are forecast to increase , creating unfavorable environmental conditions for further development.

In the central tropical Atlantic there is AL99 between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. An area of disorganized showers and storms could become better organized over the coming days. The NHC says environmental conditions for this disturbance are only “marginally” conducive for development, though a tropical depression could form over the next few days as it moves west northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. Upper-level winds are also forecast to increase down the road. The chance of development currently sits at a 40% over the next seven days.

The other two areas being watched by the National Hurricane Center are in the western Gulf of Mexico and east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles. Both have a low 30% chance of developing into a tropical system in the next seven days.

While there is no direct threat to the U.S. east coast at this time, people should remember that mid to late August is when activity in the tropics begins to heat up. The peak of hurricane season typically falls on September 10. The season will wrap up at the end of November.

Eastern Pacific braces for Hurricane Hilary

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, the southern tip of California is bracing for potential tropical impact this weekend from Hilary, a current major category four hurricane with winds sustained at 145 miles per hour off the coast of Mexico.

Hurricane Hillary remains a large and powerful storm as of Friday morning but is expected to weaken as it moves north toward the Baja California Peninsula and the southwest U.S. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has Hilary moving onshore in southern California as a tropical storm as early as Monday.

Rainfall amounts could be anywhere from 2″ to 10″ from San Diego to as far north as southwestern Nevada. While direct landfalls are rare on the west coast, heavy rains from nearby tropical cyclones are not rare for the region. High winds and wave action are much less frequent.

It is harder for tropical systems to survive the cooler waters off the coast of California and strong areas of high pressure so that’s why it is so rare to see a landfalling hurricane or tropical storm, however it has happened before.

The 1939 Long Beach Tropical Storm

The Long Beach Tropical Storm made landfall in California in 1939 causing $2 million dollars in property damage in California, mostly to shipping, shore structure, power and communication lines, as well as crops, according to NOAA.

The San Diego Hurricane of 1858

The only known hurricane to hit California arrived on Oct. 2, 1858. NOAA says wind damage was largely confined to coastal areas but heavy rains were felt inland and produced some flooding.