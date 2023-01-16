RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hurricane Center issued a special tropical weather outlook for the North Atlantic as it watches a non-tropical low pressure about 300 miles north of Bermuda.

The disturbance is surrounded by cold air and is producing storm-force winds near frontal boundaries.

Of course, this system will not impact the U.S. and will fall apart as it moves over much colder waters. It will likely not have time to develop into a subtropical or tropical cyclone. The NHC’s chance of development over the next 48 hours to five days is 0%.

The start of 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1.