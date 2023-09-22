RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Parts of central North Carolina will be under a flood watch today as a storm — referred to as “Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen” by the National Hurricane Center — begins to move north off the coast.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a flood watch beginning at 3 p.m. today that will be in effect through Saturday evening.

Counties affected include Edgecombe, Halifax, Nash, Wayne and Wilson. Cities affected include Scotland Neck, Spring Hope, Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Princeville, Wilson, Nashville, Goldsboro, Enfield and Roanoke Rapids.

Heavy rain is expected as the storm moves through the region, which may cause flooding. According to forecasters, two to four inches of rain are expected, with higher amounts possible in some areas.

People are encouraged to be alert for possible flood warnings, especially those living in areas prone to flooding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.