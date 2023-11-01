RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a freeze warning for all of central North Carolina beginning at midnight tonight.

According to NWS Raleigh, sub-freezing temperatures are expected early Thursday morning, with overnight lows in the middle 20s to around 30 degrees possible.

The advisory is in place until 9 a.m. Thursday.

The following counties are included in the freeze warning:

Chatham

Cumberland

Durham

Edgecombe

Franklin

Granville

Halifax

Harnett

Hoke

Johnston

Lee

Moore

Nash

Orange

Person

Sampson

Vance

Wake

Warren

Wayne

Wilson

Several cities fall under the freeze warning, including Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary, Apex, Wake Forest, Knightdale, Hillsborough, Rocky Mount, Goldsboro, Fayetteville and Roanoke Rapids.

Impacts from the freezing conditions can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation as well as potentially damage outdoor plumbing.

NWS Raleigh recommends that steps be taken to protect plants from the cold. They also advise that preventative measures be taken to prevent outdoor pipes from possible bursting, such as wrapping, draining or allowing the pipes to drip slowly. Those with in-ground sprinkler systems are advised to drain them and cover above-ground pipes.