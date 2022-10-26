RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a fog advisory for many parts of North Carolina through Thursday morning.

Through 6 a.m. Thursday, drivers should use caution on the road as low visibility is expected, the National Weather Service said.

Central North Carolina and portions of northeast Piedmont are expected to be impacted.

Drivers are asked to slow down, use headlights and allow for extra distance between cars.

As of 10:40 p.m., the following counties are under the advisory:

Person;

Granville;

Vance;

Warren;

Halifax;

Orange;

Durham;

Franklin;

Nash;

Edgecombe;

Chatham;

Wake;

Johnston;

Wilson;

Lee;

Harnett;

Wayne.

These counties include the cities of: