RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The weather in North Carolina is well-known to change rapidly any given day.

While this can cause issues for all of us while trying to stay comfort, it can absolutely wreak havoc on our lawns.

Grass in North Carolina needs to be prepared for occasional droughts, summer heat, and extreme winter cold.

Researchers at NC State University have been working to develop new types of grass specifically equiped to handle our climate.

Dr. Susana Milla-Lewis has been leading the turgrass research team for the last 11 years working hard to develop a new type of grass.

On August 11th, they debuted Sola™ St. Augustinegrass.

This grass demonstrates aggressive growth, shade tolerance, drought tolerance and superior sod strength.

“This is an exciting day for everyone involved in the research and development of this new St. Augustinegrass cultivar. I am hopeful both growers and consumers appreciate Sola for its many improved characteristics and overall turf quality,” Milla-Lewis said.

Dr. Milla-Lewis also believes this, and other grass variants their team is working on, will provide consumers with grass that is more environmentally friendly.

In fact, that is her personal mission as she continues her work.

“If I can develop a grass that’s going to save a lot of water, that is my contribution to the world,” Milla-Lewis said.